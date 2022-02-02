AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Comes to Melbourne in March

An American In Paris - a ground-breaking collaboration between The Australian Ballet and GWB Entertainment - will open at Arts Centre Melbourne on Friday 18 March for a strictly limited season, after setting Brisbane alight with a season at QPAC that concluded on the weekend with packed houses and rave reviews.

Hailed as a tour de force for its inventive choreography, the four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical tells the entrancing story of a young American soldier and a beautiful French girl, set against the iconic backdrop of the most romantic city in the world.

Inspired by the Academy Award-winning MGM film, acclaimed director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon brings the enchantment and magic of Paris alive on stage with popular songs by George and Ira Gershwin, including I Got Rhythm, S Wonderful, But Not For Me and They Can't Take That Away From Me.

Broadway and West End leads Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope reprise their show-stopping turns as the American GI Jerry Mulligan and the young Parisian dancer Lise Dassin in Australia in An American In Paris, with two of the country's leading lights Cameron Holmes and Dimity Azoury from The Australian Ballet, alternating in the lead roles.

Theatre royalty Anne Wood plays Madame Baurel, with David Whitney (The Merry Widow, West Side Story on Sydney Harbour) as Monsieur Baurel, Ashleigh Rubenach (Cry-Baby, Muriel's Wedding: The Musical) as Milo Davenport, Jonathan Hickey (Sweeney Todd, Aspects of Love) as Adam Hochberg, and Sam Ward (The Ten Tenors, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Henri Baurel, plus a 33 strong ensemble of exceptionally talented dancers, singers and actors.

Tickets via americaninparis.com.au