ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney in September

This school holiday, tumble down the rabbit hole as the Australian Shakespeare Company presents Lewis Carroll's absurd & wickedly clever classic, Alice in Wonderland, in the beautiful Royal Botanic Garden Sydney from 23 Sept to 9 October 2022.



Brought to life beautifully in Glenn Elston's highly acclaimed production, this magical tale is stunningly lifted right from the pages. Your favourite assortment of curious characters are all waiting for you... meet the skittish, constantly late White Rabbit, sing along with the Dodo and other birds in the Caucus race and meet the pepper-obsessed Duchess and her extremely crazy cook. The Cheshire Cat will leave you with a grin and you can't fail to miss Humpty Dumpty on his way to meet Tweedledum and Tweedledee. And what might seem slightly silly becomes absurd as the Mad Hatter arrives with the March Hare and Dormouse to have a grand old time with Alice at the tea party.a??

This is an enchanting world of song, dance & interactive games that will have the whole family dizzy & giddy with nonsense!

BOOKINGS: www.shakespeareaustralia.com.au/productions/alice-in-wonderland-sydney-2022