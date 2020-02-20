A BROADCAST COUP by Melanie Tait is a new comedy pulling the plug on power play in the media industry.

The team behind the sell-out success of THE APPLETON LADIES' POTATO RACE reunite to send ripples through the airwaves and spark heated debate. A BROADCAST COUP opens at Ensemble Theatre on April 17.



Cut-throat journalist Jez Connell is out for her next sting. It's been a year since she brought down one of TV's most lauded stars and now she's got Michael King, the darling of public radio, in her sights. This time, it's personal. Michael is at the top of the ratings with his popular morning political program, a shelf of bestselling history books and an over-flowing dinner speaking schedule. He's a Walkley award-winning national treasure. Nothing can bring him down ... expect maybe a #metoo scandal.



With the loyalty of his longstanding producer (the real brains behind his success) wavering and a hip up-and-coming podcaster eager to take the mike, has the plug been pulled on Michael's career?

Fresh from the sell-out success of THE APPLETON LADIES' POTATO RACE, writer Melanie Tait and director Priscilla Jackman reunite for another hilarious production featuring the impeccable comedic skills of Amber McMahon.



In a post #MeToo era, Mike is still at the top of his game in public broadcasting, but finds the goal posts increasingly changing. Louise, Jez, and Noa are three generations of women who have the potential to shape Mike's world in ways he's never anticipated.

With all of Melanie Tait's characteristic charm, whip-smart dialogue, sapient insights and irrepressible wit, A BROADCAST COUP tells the story of the end of an era, as we re-examine who we are as Australians, embarking headfirst into the dawning of a new age said Director Priscilla Jackman.

Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre said I am thrilled we are presenting Melanie Tait's new comedy, A BROADCAST COUP, one of seven new Australian works this season. While tackling the serious contemporary issues about women's role in the workplace, it also does so with Melanie's wonderful signature humour.



WRITER:

Melanie Tait



DIRECTOR:

Priscilla Jackman



CAST:

Matthew Backer

Caroline Brazier

Priscilla Doueihy

Amber McMahon

Colin Moody

VENUE: Ensemble Theatre, 78 McDougall St, Kirribilli, NSW, 2061

DATES: Previews from 17 April, opening night 22 April, season to 23 May

PERFORMANCE TIMES: vary

PRICES: $43-$78 (booking charges may apply)

BOOKINGS: 02 8918 3400 or www.ensemble.com.au

RUNNING TIME: 90 minutes, no interval





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You