ZONA FRANCA Comes to Theater Basel Next Month

Das Theaterfestival Basel bringt alle zwei Jahre die internationale Theaterwelt nach Basel. Auf den Bühnen von Kaserne Basel, ROXY Birsfelden, junges theater basel, neuestheater.ch Dornach und Theater Basel sowie im Stadt- und Landraum Basel können Sie die Vielfalt der weltweiten Tanz- und Theaterproduktion entdecken.

Dazu kommen Performances, Nouveau Cirque, Installationen und Stadtprojekte. Wir freuen uns, auch bei dieser Ausgabe wieder als kooperierende Institution dabei zu sein.

Am Theater Basel sind zu sehen:

‹Zona Franca› von Alice Ripoll

‹Carte noire nommée désir› von Rebecca Chaillon

