You Do You Theatre Co. to Present AVENUE Q In Zurich This May

🎭 NEW! Switzerland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Switzerland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following sold-out runs of tick, tick... BOOM! and The Last Five Years, You Do You Theatre Co. returns to the stage with the Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q, playing in May 2026 at Theater Stok.

Winner of the Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score, Avenue Q is a bold, hilarious, and heartfelt show that blends puppets and people to explore the messy reality of adulthood, from love and money to purpose and identity.

Featuring music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and a book by Jeff Whitty, Avenue Q follows Princeton, a recent college graduate, as he moves to a quirky New York neighborhood and meets a group of unforgettable characters trying to figure out life with sharp satire, catchy songs, and surprising emotional depth. Lopez is also known for co-creating The Book of Mormon and writing songs for Disney's Frozen.

Directed by Heather Cavalet Hsieh and Oli Pont, this English-language production will be performed with a live band and a dynamic ensemble of human and puppet performers.

Tickets are on sale now for performances throughout May 2026.

Audience Advisory: Recommended for mature audiences due to language and adult humor

Erhalten Sie Broadway-News auf WhatsApp Erhalten Sie aktuelle Nachrichten, exklusive Berichte und Theaterupdates direkt in der App.