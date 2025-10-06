 tracker
WISHI WASHI Comes to Theater STOK This Month

Performances run 10-12 October.

By: Oct. 06, 2025
WISHI WASHI Comes to Theater STOK This Month
WISHI WASHI entlockt dem omnipräsenten Stoff Wasser verblüffende Aspekte. 
Wussten Sie zum Beispiel, dass Zürich praktisch direkt am Meer liegt?

Oder dass eine zeitgleich ausgeführte Nackenmassage den Genuss am Goethe-Gedicht „Gesang der Geister über den Wassern“ um ein Vielfaches potenziert? Wenn Ihnen solcherlei Erkenntnisse Freude machen, sind Sie bei Spielbauers WISHI WASHI richtig.

Aufführungen: Freitag 10. , Samstag 11. und Sonntag 12. Oktober
Beginn: 20.00 Uhr /Sonntag Matinée 11.00 Uhr
Reservation: e-mail: schlaschla@spielbauer.net oder theater_stok@bluewin.ch Tel. 044 271 20 64
Eintrittspreise: 38.-/28.-
Abendkasse und Bar: eine Stunde vor Beginn Tel. 044 251 22 80



