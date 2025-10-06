WISHI WASHI Comes to Theater STOK This Month

WISHI WASHI entlockt dem omnipräsenten Stoff Wasser verblüffende Aspekte.

Wussten Sie zum Beispiel, dass Zürich praktisch direkt am Meer liegt?

Oder dass eine zeitgleich ausgeführte Nackenmassage den Genuss am Goethe-Gedicht „Gesang der Geister über den Wassern“ um ein Vielfaches potenziert? Wenn Ihnen solcherlei Erkenntnisse Freude machen, sind Sie bei Spielbauers WISHI WASHI richtig.

