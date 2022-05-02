STEPS: Cie. La Ronde Come to Theater St.Gallen This Week

Switzerland has gained a diverse dance company. Cathy Marston and Ihsan Rustem have partnered with Cie. La Ronde not only created a new, Swiss-based and at the same time international company, but also get well-known reinforcements for their first full-length program: Caroline Finn and Luca Signoretti.

Inspired by Arthur Schnitzler's play "Reigen", which triggered one of the biggest theater scandals of the 20th century in 1920 due to its provocative, sexually connoted content, the choreographers examine themes such as attraction, desire, intimacy and power and ask themselves: where do we stand these questions today, around a century later?

The Cie. La Ronde looks at Schnitzler's work and its content from today's perspective. The result is a modern round dance. To do this, the dancers deliberately adapt Schnitzler's specific dramaturgy: the self-contained evening consists exclusively of duets that are linked together and ultimately form a circle. Four unique manuscripts tell eight stories, all of which are linked together to form a whole.

The performance is on 4 May 2022.

Learn more at https://www.theatersg.ch/de/programm/steps-cie-la-ronde/2549.