MARIE & PIERRE is Now Playing at Theater Basel

Performances run through 17 February 2024.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

WEST SIDE STORY Comes to Musical Theater Basel in 2024 Photo 1 WEST SIDE STORY Comes to Musical Theater Basel in 2024
MARIE & PIERRE is Now Playing at Theater Basel Photo 2 MARIE & PIERRE is Now Playing at Theater Basel

MARIE & PIERRE is Now Playing at Theater Basel

Marie & Pierre is now playing at Theater Basel. Performances run through 17 February 2024.

'Marie & Pierre' is a two-act creation by US choreographer Bobbi Jene Smith for 31 stage artists and the Sinfonieorchester Basel with specially composed music by Celeste Oram, under the musical direction of Tianyi Lu and Thomas Herzog.

Stories, images and dramatic arcs overlap in this evening of dance. Lovers, a cosmos of stories, a prophetic dream? In her exclusively commissioned work for Ballett Basel, Bobbi Jene Smith embarks on a search for identities and new narrative forms. Dreamlike scenes and moments of deep emotion alternate, revealing the relationships between lovers, friends, family members and generations. Where Pierre demands rules, Marie is guided by intuition. 'Marie' is: a seemingly chaotic landscape, fleeting images and yet a feeling that past dreams outlast time. The counterbalance to this is represented by 'Pierre's' universe of overbearing structure. 'Marie & Pierre' contradict and complement each other, like a world in black and white, contrasts that can only exist through the existence of their counterpart.

Choreographer Bobbi Jene Smith danced for the legendary Batsheva Dance Company for nine years. Now she is showing her work for the first time in Basel.

This evening brings together the unique talents of three young women. Marie & Piere' is the first work on the Grosse Bühne of the Theater Basel that brings together female positions in choreography, composition and musical direction.




RELATED STORIES - Switzerland

1
WEST SIDE STORY Comes to Musical Theater Basel in 2024 Photo
WEST SIDE STORY Comes to Musical Theater Basel in 2024

Maria, Tonight, Somewhere, America – nur wenige Töne der weltbekannten Kompositionen reichen aus, um die packenden Bild- und Gefühlswelten der West Side Story wachzurufen, und sie nie mehr zu vergessen. Vom 30. Januar bis 4. Februar 2024 macht der Klassiker in einer mitreissenden Neuinszenierung Halt im Musical Theater Basel.

2
Tobias Pickers New Opera LILI ELBE Will Stream on OperaVision Photo
Tobias Picker's New Opera LILI ELBE Will Stream on OperaVision

Grammy Award–winning composer Tobias Picker and Lambda Literary Award–winning librettist Aryeh Lev Stollman's latest opera Lili Elbe — premiered on October 22, 2023 at the Konzert und Theater St. Gallen in Switzerland — will stream on OperaVision beginning December 8, 2023.

3
RIGOLETTO Comes to Theater Basel This Week Photo
RIGOLETTO Comes to Theater Basel This Week

Rigoletto comes to Theater Basel beginning 30 November. Performances will run through 21 January 2024.

4
MARIE & PIERRE is Now Playing at Theater Basel Photo
MARIE & PIERRE is Now Playing at Theater Basel

Marie & Pierre is now playing at Theater Basel. Performances run through 17 February. Learn more about the show here!

More Hot Stories For You

WEST SIDE STORY Comes to Musical Theater Basel in 2024WEST SIDE STORY Comes to Musical Theater Basel in 2024
Tobias Picker's New Opera LILI ELBE Will Stream on OperaVisionTobias Picker's New Opera LILI ELBE Will Stream on OperaVision
RIGOLETTO Comes to Theater Basel This WeekRIGOLETTO Comes to Theater Basel This Week
MARIE & PIERRE is Now Playing at Theater BaselMARIE & PIERRE is Now Playing at Theater Basel

Videos

HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs Video
HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs
Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC Video
Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Video
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
View all Videos

Switzerland SHOWS
Disney THE LION KING in Switzerland Disney THE LION KING
Theater 11 Zurich (11/23-3/10)PHOTOS
West Side Story in Switzerland West Side Story
Musical Theater Basel (1/30-2/04)
SIX in Switzerland SIX
Theater 11 Zurich (4/09-4/21)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You