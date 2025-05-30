HMPF Comes to Theater Basel in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hmpf is coming to Theater Basel later this year. The performance is set for 25 October 2025. In this piece, things don't go at all as one would have imagined - with everything that goes with it: with fascinated amazement.

And suddenly with arms crossed in displeasure. With fierce disappointment in your head. With a snorted nose and a loud feeling that you can feel but can't express. And with at least one important realisation.

An unpredictable theatre in which everything can be completely different from one moment to the next. Oh, a ray of light! Narrated by two contemporary urban dancers in an electro-melodic, hidden sound world by composer Janiv Oron. Inside a windless room. For children aged 3 and over and their companions. With the ballet dancer Andrea Tortosa Vidal and the urban dancer Toschkin Schalnich.

Artistic team

Regie & Choreographie – Béatrice Goetz

Ausstattung – Marion Menziger

Komposition – Janiv Oron

Tanzpädagogik – Andrea Frei

Dramaturgie – Anja Adam

