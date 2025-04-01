DIDO AND AENEAS Comes to Theater Basel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dido and Aeneas, and opera in three acts by Henry Purcell with text by Nahum Tate, is headed to Theater Basel. Performances begin on 5 April.

The Belgian dance theater collective Peeping Tom stages Henry Purcell's opera as a surreal and highly emotional Gesamtkunstwerk. The mythological love story between the Queen of Carthage and the Trojan war returnee is combined here with the obsessive fantasy of a rich and powerful widow who identifies with the opera heroine Dido.

Victim of an unattainable love, she confronts her existential loneliness in the evening of her life with destructive madness. Following its great success in Geneva, this visually powerful and moving production is now coming to Basel.

The baroque orchestra La Cetra interprets Purcell's music, while the contemporary composer Atsushi Sakai expands the work with new compositions and lends the tragedy a mystical dimension. The Swiss soprano Marie-Claude Chappuis sings the role of Dido.

Comments