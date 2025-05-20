Vitlycke Hosts HERE:2025—A Bold Exploration of Contemporary Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This September, the scenic West Coast of Sweden will become a nexus for avant-garde performance as Vitlycke – Centre for Performing Arts presents HERE:2025, an international festival spotlighting cutting-edge contemporary dance and performance.

Running from September 12 to 28, 2025, the biennial event invites audiences into immersive, thought-provoking works that challenge the boundaries of traditional stagecraft.

This year’s edition is co-organized with Sekoia – Artes Performativas from Portugal, bringing together artists and companies from both countries. The festival will feature performances, conversations, and film screenings in various spaces throughout Vitlycke and its surrounding natural landscape.

The curatorial focus is on experimental works that pose “sincere, straightforward, and challenging questions” in the field of contemporary performance and dance.

