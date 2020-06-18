VIDEO: PETER&BRUNO IN ACOUSTIC VERSION OF QUEENS 'WHO WANTS TO LIVE FOREVER' at YouTube

First video from Acoustic Queen

Peter Johansson and Bruno Mitsogiannis have both played Galileo Figaro in the musical We Will Rock You. Peter at West End and Bruno in Stockholm.

They have recorded five of Queens songs in acoustic version in the famous Baggpipe Studio in Stockholm. The versions are released on Spotify at:

https://open.spotify.com/album/2cxhZ30lTvti8HYl1cXwhh?si=6zyJY5AWTfyTOyn9snxl3g

The video can be watched at YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzGQJdOGgOk

At their YouTube channel you can also find other videos with them as well as their Sunday Jam Sessions.

