VIDEO: PETER&BRUNO IN ACOUSTIC VERSION OF QUEENS 'WHO WANTS TO LIVE FOREVER' at YouTube

Article Pixel Jun. 18, 2020  

VIDEO: PETER&BRUNO IN ACOUSTIC VERSION OF QUEENS 'WHO WANTS TO LIVE FOREVER' at YouTubeFirst video from Acoustic Queen

Peter Johansson and Bruno Mitsogiannis have both played Galileo Figaro in the musical We Will Rock You. Peter at West End and Bruno in Stockholm.

They have recorded five of Queens songs in acoustic version in the famous Baggpipe Studio in Stockholm. The versions are released on Spotify at:

https://open.spotify.com/album/2cxhZ30lTvti8HYl1cXwhh?si=6zyJY5AWTfyTOyn9snxl3g

The video can be watched at YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzGQJdOGgOk

At their YouTube channel you can also find other videos with them as well as their Sunday Jam Sessions.


Related Articles View More Sweden Stories   Shows


From This Author Annette Stolt

  • New Songs Released By Peter&Bruno Acoustic Queen At Spotify
  • EXCLUSIVE SUMMER CONCERTS WITH CAROLA at Stening Slottspark
  • VIDEO: PETER&BRUNO IN ACOUSTIC VERSION OF QUEENS 'WHO WANTS TO LIVE FOREVER' at YouTube
  • VIDEO CONCERT WITH HELEN SJÖHOLM, TOMMY KÖRBERG AMONG OTHERS IN MEMORY OF KRISTINA LUGN at Teater Brunnsgatan 4