Review: LONELY TOGETHER, A SHOW BASED ON THE MUSIC BY AVICCI at Stadteatern

If you're going to see a performance this fall, this is it!

Based on the legendary music by Avicii', Benke Rydman has created something you've never experienced before. The boundary between the audience, the actors, the dancers and the orchestra is completely erased in this innovative, mindblowing and cool 360-degree performance. The interaction with the audience is ongoing all the time and stages move around in the haven of ​​​​the audience on the stage floor. Things are happening all the time. The lighting is so stylish and effective.

Avicii's music drives and reinforces the plot, which revolves around life's various events, secrets and love, which ends with a circle of life moment. Emotional and thought-provoking.

The dance is intense, varied and full of emotions. You are amazed by the extreme body control that, for example, Anton Borgströms displays in the incredibly good puppet-inspired dance.

Alexander Lycke, Fredrik Lycke and Lisette Pagler and Anna Åström's voices oscillate between full strength and intense painful emotion in their characters. Sofia Papadimitriou Ledarp and Peter Gardiner guide us through the jungle of the dating world with both humor and seriousness.

This is a performance you need to experience to truly understand what it is. You are surounded by the music and emotions from the first pulsating sounds on the pitch-dark stage to the euphoric ending where the audience, dancers, actors and musicians in full euphoria tune into Avicii's Wake me up and you dance off the stage.

It has been an honor to have been able to follow Lonely Together from the afternoon of September 8, 2024 as a test audience when Benke tested his idea without saying what it would be, through various rehearsals where the performance was built on and changed here and there, to this fantastic opening night.

This is just be the beginning of this amazing show as it is world class and I can't imagine anything other than it will take off into the world. The questions is only when and where. A perfect way for Avicii's music to live on, suitable for all ages.

