Review: HÖGA KUSTEN - A LOCAL HISTORY MUSICAL/PLAY at Höga Kustens Friluftsteater

Höga Kusten is an historical musical play, a Bygdespel, which had its world premier the 11th of July at the newly build outdoor theater, Höga Kustens friluftsteater in Lövvik, Sweden.

This type of play is characterized by that it build around a local historical event and mainly performed by local actors. This play set us back to 1920-1931 in an area in Sweden called Höga Kusten (the highest situated coast in Sweden). The area was famous for its sawmills. In Sweden at this time orphans or very poor kids were still auctioned to the lowest bidding person. It was a time of hope for a better future and the unions grew strong. In 1931 the sawmill workers went on a long strike for better working conditions. A strike with a massive protest demonstration which the military fought back shooting and killing 5 protesters. This called the shooting in Ådalen. An event which shocked and changed Sweden.

In this play several other movements are addressed, the rise of the unions, womens rights and the sobriety, but above all the spirit of a better future, love and family.

Although almost 100 years have passed since the shots in Ådalen, this is highly relevant as the fight for good working conditions and fair wages still goes on, just look at the strike at Tesla in Sweden, which has been going on since last year. The sawmill managers have only been replaced by international mega-moguls.

The musical creator behind this play is Tomas Ledin, one of Swedens most beloved popstars and sing-songwriter who used to be background singer to ABBA on their world tour. His grandparents is from Lövvik where the play is set and their love story is the inspiration to the leading characters Jonas and Svea.

As you enter the open air theatre and look at the stage you will notice the fantastically well-thought-out scenography, this historical local play exudes class. All the woods and planks brings to mind a sawmill. Skillful use of the simple but ingenious scenography to create everything from the parish's auction of poorhouses, farmhouse, office, workers' housing, manager's villa, dance floor, to the Valkallen that they climb up in the early morning before the shots are fired. The scenography and the story is one perfect unit.

The historical play is performed with high skill by everyone on stage. Morgan Alling is superb as the "tough but fair" big farmer Nordström who buys Jonas (played by Sixten Norberg as a child and Nils Reinholz as an adult) to the lowest bidder. Nordström makes a class trip himself when he buys up forest and eventually becomes manager and mill owner of a large sawmill. Allings Norström is cruel, but somewhere there is a glimpse of a heart that he is doing this for his beloved family, who he wants to see better. His wife Ella, played by Sussie Eriksson, on the other hand, cares for everyone, even Jonas, but she is stuck in the role of the time that the wife does what the husband wants and can only secretly help. A role in the background until she finds her voice through the women's struggle. The eldest daughter Svea (played by Henrietta Glade as a child and Tova Hollender as an adult) wants to create her own life and freedom. As children, Svea and Jonas become inseparable friends, which then blossom into young love, much to Nordström's chagrin. There is a wonderful chemistry between Jonas and Svea both as children and adults and you can really feel their love radiate. Young musical artists who already been playing in some musical productions and will for certainly be part of the cast in future productions. Victor Morell and Klas Wiljegård are the funny characters in the roles of Jonas' best friends Edvin and Gusten. Great singers combined with perfect punch lines and body language grants them with several laughs by the audience.

The whole ensemble impresses greatly and there is a fantastic cooperation and support between them on stage.

Tomas Ledin's music from the album Höga Kuste and newly written music, has been skillfully woven into the story and sets the mood of each scene, touching, joy, love, hopelessness, fighting spirit, sadness, sorrow and faith in the future are mixed, but after a really heartbreaking part and a tear or two has been shed, the closing number is full of faith in the future and the unity of family and love concur.

This year's performances are almost sold out so hurry if you want to see it. Hopefully it will be a local summer tradition and continue for several years. So book a trip to the High Coast, enjoy this play and experience the fantastic nature in the area as well.

The shooting in Ådalen echos again in the form of a magnificent historical musical play - don't miss it!

Photo credits: David Nyström

