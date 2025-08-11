Review: CHESS IN CONCERT at Dalhalla

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dalhalla is a stunning beautiful arena set in an old quary. The sun was shining and greeted the audience as they walked down to the lime quarry stage. In addition, a generous sound check was offered with several fantastic pieces of songs before the audience was allowed to take their seats.

When Dalasinfoniettan plays the first notes, those shivers of pleasure come and returned several times during the evening. Musically, Chess is one of the best musicals ever written with everything from pop songs, duets that take your breath away and magnificent powerful songs that touch the heart – all of this is performed magnificently by the soloists, Dalasinfoniettan and the choir. I have seen it before but what makes this extraordinary is all the details and some scenes where there is a new way adaption of scenery that I just love. Chess pieces hang from the stage ceiling, the classic Chess logo consists of lights that light up and last but not least I love the red clothes that the Arbiter (Lars Säfsund) and his two assistants (Hanna Boqvist and Aline Litwood) have. The clothes have a checkered lining that is then turned to the front. Checkered makeup. The Russians dressed in black and the Americans in white. Great design by Stefan Wåhlberg.

The soloists match and lift each other in an incomparable way and not only vocally but the facial expressions between them are magical! Florence (Tuva B Larsen) who alternates between irritated/frustrated looks at Freddie (Peter Johansson) to loving ones towards Anatoly (Philip Jalmelid). Freddie and Anatoly's looks when they make their unexpected chess moves in the match are brilliant. One of the best interpretations of the scene I've seen when the big pieces are moved by the assistants with telling looks - the tension trembles in the air.

Peter Johansson is cut and ready for the role of Freddie. He brings an attitude that says it all. Cocky and tough in One Night in Bangkok for example but so fragile in Pity the child and when the last notes ring out is rewarded with the longest standing ovation of the evening. However, in tough competition with Philip Jalmelid's Anthem. Philip does Anatoly with bravura. More restrained in his performance as Anatoly should be but when he takes the stage then all the focus is on him and then he unleashes the entire range of emotions, regardless of whether it is anger or love. Tuva B Larsen as Florence not only has a fantastic facial expression but she can sing and deliver emotions. The triangle drama that goes on between the three of them is so well portrayed. Rarely have the love duets Mountain High and You and I been performed with so much love.

Anatoly's wife Svetlana (Malena Tuvung) only appears in the second act when Molokov (Loa Falkman) has asked her to come and talk Anatoly into it after he defected. With power and poise, Malena takes her place on stage to show Florence where he belongs. The duet I know him so well is truly touching.

It is impressive to hear how powerful Loa Falkman's voice still is at 78 years old. He is one of our great legends. Molokov has some spoken dialogue when he moves the plot forward and there, unfortunately, age takes its toll more when lines are forgotten or mixed up. It is more noticeable there than when an occasional line of text in the songs is missed, because there you are still impressed by the voice. The portrayal of the controlling and determined Russian is also believable.

Last but not least, I must mention Lars Säfsund and his magnificent Arbiter. Marvellous voice and interpretain and the numbers are incredibly modern and beautiful.

The Dala Symphony Orchestra and choir conducted by Anders Eljas were top class.

This is without a doubt one of the best concert versions I have seen. With its own unique touch, magical soloists and musicians, and beautiful lighting, this is world class and everyone who has seen will treasury it for a long time.

It would be fantastic for all musical lovers if it could transfer to a some arenas around Sweden or why not to some other countries. Tim Rice visit one of the performances and he also consiered it world class.

