Photos: JOYRIDE THE MUSICAL at MalmöOpera

World premier red carpet

By: Sep. 07, 2024
Part of the creative team including Per Gessle, the songwriter and singer of Roxette, attended the opening night red carpet.

Guy Unsworth (Director and script), David Woodhead (scenographer), Miles Hoare (choreographer), Christoffer Lundquist (orchestration). 

The creative team, including author Jane Fallon, particpated in the encore. 

Mikael Bolyos, the husband to the late Marie Frediksson was also attending the opening night. At the end of the musical, there are some filmclips of Marie as a tribute to her as the other half of Roxette. 

