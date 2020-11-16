Live-Stream of READING OF COST OF LIVING 17TH OF NOVEMBER at Playhouse Teater

Join the Live Stream of Cost of Living the 17th of November at 19:00 CET

Live Stream reading of Cost of Living

This is an exclusive opportunity to watch the reading of Pulitzer Prize Winner 2018 play Cost of Living, performed live the 17th of November at 19:00 CET.

Welcome to enjoy Martyna Majok's Pulitzer winning play COST OF LIVING from the comfort of your own home - livestreamed reading from Playhouse Teater! We also have some bookable tickets in the audience at the theatre - 50 people max and with safe distance.



In this riveting play from 2018 the lives of four very different people are intertwined. They're all facing challenges larger than most of us do during our lifetime - and are determined not to let this stop them from living. Truck driver Eddie is struggling to rebuild a relationship with his ex-wife Ani after a dramatic incident and Jess is trying to navigate her new job as a personal caregiver for John, a wealthy graduate student. Cost of living is an achingly human and surprisingly funny story about the forces that bring people together, the strive to keep going, and how deeply we all need each other in the end.



"Extraordinarily moving" - Daily Express

"Absolutely riveting" - The Times

"A play that increasingly gets under your skin through its ability to provoke feeling without lapsing into sentimentality." - The Guardian



The reading is performed in English, directly from the original script.

Tickets:

100 SEK for seats at the theatre (50 ppl max)

50 SEK (approx 5,37$) for the livestream



Book via link below and you'll receive an email with ticket or link and password for the livestream. Nothing more than a web browser and speakers/head phones is needed to watch the reading from home.

https://www.playhouseteater.se/biljetter-playhouse-readings.aspx

Running time: 1 h 40 minutes, no intermission

Cast: Jordi Almeida, Lee Fitzjames, Linus Nilsson, Louise Ryme.

Director: Moa Åström.



Performed in English.



If you'd like to support Playhouse, you'll find some ways to do so here.



Cost of Living world premiere produced in July 2016 by The Williamstown Theatre Festival

Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director, Michael Sag, General Manager.

Produced in New York City by the Manhattan Theatre Club

Lynn Meadow, Artistic Director, Barry Grove, Executive Producer on June 7th, 2017

Teaterförlag: Nordiska ApS - www.nordiska.dk

Shows View More Sweden Stories Related Articles