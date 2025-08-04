John Martin Bengtsson release new song THE OCEANS PART at Out On All Digital Platforms

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Martin Bengtsson, is one of Swedens most acclaimed musical artists. Famous for his remarkable perfomances in roles such as Phantom and Raoul in Phantom of the Opera, Enjorlas in Les Miserables and Fiyero in Wicked. He played in musicals in Sweden and Denmark and various concerts in the Nordic countries.

John Martin Bengtsson has just released a new powerful song The Oceans Part. Strong powerful with a sense of inspiration of a classical James Bond themes. The Oceans Part is written by John Martin Bengtsson and Ola af Trampe.

Oceans Part is out on all digital platforms and can be found on Open Spotify as well.