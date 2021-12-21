AUDITION BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL at China Teatern

THE BODYGUARD - THE MUSICAL

- Looking for PROFESSIONELL DANCERS!

From September 2022 to May 2023, 2Entertain, Vicky Nöjesproduktion & Langkjær Entertainment presents the international hit musical THE BODYGUARD - THE MUSICAL at the China Theater in Stockholm.

We are looking for professional male and female dancers. Some dancers will also play smaller ensemble roles and be understudies / swings.

Director: Thomas Agerholm, Choreographer: Sonny Fredie Pedersen, Deputy Director: Klas Wiljergård.

Rehersal starts: August 2022

Audition will take place in Stockholm 24 & 25 January 2022.

WHO CAN APPLY?

Everyone who is a 100% professional dancer, regardless of country, language or ethnic background, is welcome to apply. Age: 20 - 40 years. You must have versatile dance experience in commercial dance (Hip Hop, Jazz, Funk, Latin and Broadway). (Singing experience is not a requirement)

Registration: Registration is submitted via the link further down no later than January 10, 2022.

• We ask you to upload your CV with a photo collected in a document as a PDF. (word, numbers, excel ect. will not be accepted)

• We also want you to film and upload a video where you start by introducing yourself and then show a self-chosen choreography in commercial dance, followed by freestyle if you have any special skills in e.g. breakdance, tricks, tumbling, etc. The film may be max. 2 minutes long.

By Friday 14 January 2022, you will be notified by email whether you will be called or not.

Other roles for the show are cast separately.

Questions can be addressed to: audition@2entertain.com

Link to the application form:

https://jobb.momentgroup.com/jobs/1360174-audition-dansare-till-the-bodyguard-the-musical-pa-china-teatern