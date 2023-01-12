World Premiere Musical SPELLS OF THE SEA to be Presented at Metro Theater Company in February

St. Louis' Metro Theater Company will continue its 2022/23 50th Anniversary Season with the world premiere musical, SPELLS OF THE SEA, live at the Grandel Theatre February 5 - March 5 and virtual streaming February 16 - March 5 at metroplays.org. Tickets are $20-$36 (including ticketing fees) and available through MetroTix.

At the center of SPELLS OF THE SEA is Finley Frankfurter, the 15-year-old daughter of a heroic fisherman, but who herself so far has been terrible at fishing. H.S. Crank is a grumpy old lighthouse keeper who has been sitting for 20 years in the dark. Together, this unlikely pair begins an adventure through the ocean to find ingredients to make the Elixir of Life, an elusive remedy that will save Finley's father from a mysterious illness. On their journey, the pair encounter mermaids and pirates, whirlpools and their worst fears, and finally a new understanding of the meaning of family, friendship, and trust in yourself.

SPELLS OF THE SEA is Metro Theater Company's first project in its 50-year history with a commercial production partner. Presented by special arrangement with award-winning commercial producer Megan Ann Rasmussen Productions, SPELLS OF THE SEA is based on the book, music, and lyrics by Guinevere "Gwenny" Govea, with additional creative contributions by Anna Pickett. Gwenny began Spells of the Sea in quarantined isolation in Austin, Texas and developed it into an enchanting podcast during the pandemic. Now, this unique tale breathes new life as an epic musical adventure on stage at the Grandel Theatre.

"Metro Theater's 50-year history of creating work that celebrates the emotional wisdom of young people makes this theater the perfect place to create a new musical for families," said Megan Ann Rasmussen, president of MAR Productions. "They value young people, families, community, and theater that uplifts and strengthens. I can't think of a better place to make its world premiere."

The production features innovative olfactory design incorporated into the story, creating a complete ambiance for audiences of all ages at key moments in the musical. After Metro Theater Company's world premiere, SPELLS OF THE SEA makes its way to commercial stages outside of St. Louis, with an anticipated off-Broadway transfer for the fall of 2023.

SPELLS OF THE SEA continues Metro Theater Company's legacy of bringing the best new voices to the stage. Gwenny Govea is an award-winning actor, writer, and composer, who recently graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. She and Anna Pickett are shining young talents in musical theater whose careers are lifting off, both on stage and off. In Metro Theater Company's world premiere production of SPELLS OF THE SEA, Gwenny plays Finley Frankfurter and Anna serves as assistant director. The production also reflects MTC's commitment to create new work that responds to the emotional intelligence and needs of young people with respect and joy.

During Metro Theater Company's world premiere run, three theme weekends will be offered to help young audiences embrace the fun of the story. Costumes are welcomed each weekend, and themed photo booths with props are available for guests to enjoy being a princess, a pirate, or a mermaid each weekend.

SPELLS OF THE SEA is directed by MTC Artistic Director Julia Flood. Musical direction is by Deborah Wicks La Puma. The cast, which features performers from St. Louis and across the country, includes Molly Burris, Syrhea Conaway, Hannah Geisz, Jon Gentry, Guinevere Govea, Noah Laster, Mitchell Manar, Colin McLaughlin, and Tyler White. A full listing of SSPELLS OF THE SEA design and production team can be found online at https://www.metroplays.org/spells-of-the-sea.

SPELLS OF THE SEA is 70 minutes with no intermission. It's recommended for ages 8 and up!