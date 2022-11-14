WICKED To Return To St. Louis' Fabulous Fox Theatre, April 12 – May 7
Tickets for the return engagement go on sale Monday, November 28 at 10:00 a.m.
WICKED, St. Louis' most popular musical, will return to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre April 12 - May 7. Tickets for the return engagement go on sale Monday, November 28 at 10:00 a.m. CT at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111
Ticket prices start at $49. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. WICKED is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series and presented by Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation.
Performances of WICKED at the Fabulous Fox run April 12 - May 7. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m., Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. and Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Thursday, April 13 at 1:00 p.m.
The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."
With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."
Now the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.
Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.
For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.
