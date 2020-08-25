VIDEO: The Muny Celebrates Its First Season of Virtual Entertainment

Relive the magic created during The Muny's first-ever online season!

With never-before-aired Muny Magic at The Sheldon concerts and the creation of the critically-acclaimed The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, this one-of-a-kind, free online 102nd Season was packed with unique surprises and unforgettable performances by Muny artists across the U.S.

See The Muny celebrate its highlights below!

