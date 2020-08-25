Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Muny Celebrates Its First Season of Virtual Entertainment

Relive the magic created during The Muny's first-ever online season!

Aug. 25, 2020  

With never-before-aired Muny Magic at The Sheldon concerts and the creation of the critically-acclaimed The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, this one-of-a-kind, free online 102nd Season was packed with unique surprises and unforgettable performances by Muny artists across the U.S.

See The Muny celebrate its highlights below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


