Union Avenue Opera Presents LA BOHEME

Join the Bohemian Revolution in the heart of 19th-century Paris as a group of struggling artists strive to create beautiful art, find love, and ultimately live life to the fullest in this romantic operatic blockbuster. Rodolfo and his friends scrape by using their wit and charm to escape life's harsher consequences until a chance encounter one winter night when Mimi asks Rodolfo to light her candle, changing everything and sending the pair into a deep, passionate whirlwind. At the same time, Marcello can't resist the flirtatious charms of the feisty Musetta. Follow the triumphs and toils of this band of struggling young artists as they search for love, life, and laughter against impossible odds. For over 100 years, La bohème, Puccini's most celebrated opera, has moved audiences to laughter and tears with its irresistible music and timeless tale.

Ukrainian born soprano, Yulia Lysenko makes her UAO debut in the role of the ill-fated Mimi alongside Cree Carrico as Musetta in La bohème. Jesse Donner returns following his triumphant UAO debut as Ismaele in Verdi's Nabucco last summer. Andrew Wannigman (Jigger, Carousel), Nicholas Ward(Pish-Tush, The Mikado) and Scott Levin (Pooh-Bah, The Mikado) also return to UAO as Marcello, Schaunard, and Alcindoro respectively while Isaiah Musik-Ayala makes his UAO debut as Colline. Elizabeth Hastings (Cenerentola '11) returns to conduct the 16 chorus and 8 children's chorus members while St. Louis' Mark Freiman (Nabucco) directs.

To purchase tickets, visit the website or call the box office at (314) 361-2881. General admission adult tickets: $35, Reserved adult tickets: $45.





