The St. Louis Black Repertory Company to Present August Wilson's JITNEY

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company will continue its in-person 45th Anniversary season with Jitney by August Wilson, opening May 11 and running through May 29, 2022. Directed by Ron Himes, Founder and Producing Director of The Black Rep, previews begin May 11 at the Edison Theatre at Washington University in St. Louis.

Jitney is the eighth play in August Wilson's ten-play Century Cycle which examines every decade of the 20th century and chronicles Black American history through the lens of The Hill District of Pittsburgh. Set in 1977, Jitney takes on the devastating impacts of rapid urban renewal. As the city begins to shut down businesses - including the jitney cab station - to make way for new buildings, we meet five gypsy cab drivers as they struggle to survive.

"August Wilson is arguably the most prolific American playwright of the 20th Century. Wilson's stories put our attention and focus on the individual lives of everyday people impacted by the forces of the changing city," said Himes. "The issues he wrote about remain relevant and his stories ring true as ever."

Wilson was an esteemed American playwright and remembered by some as "America's Shakespeare" and "theater's poet of Black America.'' He earned many accolades during his career including two Pulitzer Prizes for Drama, a Tony Award for Best Play, and acceptance into the Eugene O'Neil Playwright's conference. Jitney premiered on Broadway in 2017.

The Black Rep's production of Jitney features Kevin Brown as Becker, Drummond Crenshaw as Turnbo, J. Samuel Davis as Fielding, Olajuwon Davis as Youngblood, Phil Dixon as Booster, Richard Harris as Philmore, Edward Hill as Doub, Alex Jay as Rena, Robert Mitchell as Shealy, and Brian McKinley as Doub (U/S).

John "Ray" Proctor will be working as Assistant Director and Dramaturg. The production will feature Costume Design by Jamie Bullins, Lighting Design by Joseph Clapper, Scenic Design by Harlan Penn, Sound Design by Justin Schmitz, and Properties Design by Taijha Silas. The Black Rep Professional Fellows Tatiana Durant and Nychollete Easter will be Stage Manager and Assistant Director respectively.

Tickets for Jitney are available online at www.theblackrep.org or by calling the Box Office at 314-534-3807. Reduced prices are available for groups of 12 or more and for the Intergenerational Matinee on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, with support from the Taylor Family and Trio Foundations.

For everyone's health and safety, everyone in attendance must be either fully vaccinated or must present a negative covid test result received within 72 hours prior to arrival. A Covid19 vaccination card or a negative test result must be presented upon arrival. Masks are required at all times while indoors. Even if you are seated in pods and distanced, masks must remain in place. The Black Rep will be using virtual playbills this season. For complete and up to date health protocols, please visit www.theblackrep.org.

Funding for The Black Rep's 45th Anniversary Season comes from Ameren, Arts and Education Council, The Black Seed Initiative, Centene Charitable Trust, Missouri Arts Council, Regional Arts Commission, Rodgers-Townsend, The Shubert Foundation, the Steward Family Foundation, and Washington University in St. Louis.

About The Black Rep

The Black Rep, a 45-year-old legacy Black arts organization, is committed to producing, re-imagining, and commissioning work written by Black playwrights and creating opportunities for new voices and youth. Founded by Producing Director Ron Himes, the vision for The Black Rep continues: a more equitable distribution of opportunities and resources for Black professionals and students in the theatre; improved representation on and back-stage in the theatre industry; and a fostered community culture of support and mentorship for those who will follow. For more information: www.theblackrep.org.