The Rep Postpones The Beginning Of Its 2020-2021 Season

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced that it will postpone the beginning of its 2020-2021 season until at least December 2020 in order to ensure the safety of its patrons, guest artists, staff and volunteers.



Following months of consultation between the theatre's leadership, board members and fellow St. Louis cultural institutions, The Rep will push back its usual September start time and reconfigure its schedule for the upcoming season. The theatre's plan is to reopen in December with A Christmas Carol and then run an extended winter/spring season in 2021.



The Rep will formally announce its rescheduled season on September 1.



"While we are going to greatly miss connecting with our patrons in September, we understand that The Rep exists within a much larger public health picture for the St. Louis region," said Hana S. Sharif, The Rep's Augustin Family Artistic Director. "We want to ensure that when we reopen, it's in a way that maximizes the health and safety of our community. We look forward to throwing open our doors this December to launch the joyous holiday tradition of A Christmas Carol for St. Louis families."



As part of its planning, The Rep has banded together with its fellow cultural organizations as part of the St. Louis Reopening The Arts Work Group. This collective is forming a unified plan that takes under consideration the CDC's recommendations as well as any federal, state and local government directives.



"Our group is exploring the implementation of disinfecting, social distancing, face coverings, temperature screenings and more throughout all St. Louis arts venues," Sharif said. "Our goal is to create a safe environment for everyone to enjoy live art, music and theatre as soon as possible."



The Rep, as a member of the League of Resident Theatres (LORT), is also collaborating closely with the five labor unions whose members help to bring its plays to the stage, ensuring that the theatre will continue to provide a safe and healthy workplace.



Until it returns to staged productions, The Rep will continue its educational and outreach work throughout the St. Louis community, including free efforts like Play at Home and the WiseWrite Digital Play Festival. Stay tuned to repstl.org for continued updates, as well as exciting virtual arts activities.

Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You