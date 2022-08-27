Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Take Two Productions Announces GODSPELL and TICK, TICK... BOOM for 2023 Season

The season begins with Godspell in March and concludes with tick, tick... BOOM! in September.

Aug. 27, 2022  

Take Two Productions has announced its 2023 season. Godspell, conceived and originally directed by John-Michael Tebelak; with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, will be presented in Johnson Hall at Third Baptist Church, 620 N. Grand, opening on March 17, 2023, and running though Saturday, March 25, 2023. Tick, Tick...BOOM! will be presented in Johnson Hall at Third Baptist Church, 620 N. Grand, opening on Sept. 29, 2023, and running though Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Tick, Tick...BOOM! features book, music, and lyrics by Jonathan Larson; David Auburn served as script consultant; with vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus.

Godspell Synopsis: A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin,Children of Eden); and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side."

Tick, Tick...BOOM! Synopsis: Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick... BOOM! This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Tick, Tick... Boom! takes you on the playwright/composer's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.

His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet, Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theatre styles.

Everyone will love this youthful, endearing and thoughtful piece, and will surely embrace the universal ideal of holding onto your dreams through life's most difficult challenges. Tick, Tick... Boom!

For more information on Take Two Productions 2023 season, please visit our website at www.taketwoproductions.org.





