THE HEIDI CHRONICLES Comes to NJT in May

NJT will present The Heidi Chronicles, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play by celebrated playwright Wendy Wasserstein. The production will run from May 29 through June 15, under the direction of frequent NJT collaborator Ellie Schwetye.

A landmark of American theatre, The Heidi Chronicles follows the journey of Heidi Holland, a brilliant feminist art historian, as she navigates the shifting cultural landscape from the 1960s to the 1980s. Alongside her diverse group of friends—male and female, gay and straight—Heidi wrestles with questions of identity, success, and fulfillment during a time of profound societal transformation. Both funny and deeply moving, Wasserstein's work offers a powerful look at a generation's evolving ideals and the personal cost of progress.

Wendy Wasserstein's work continues to have a profound impact on American theatre. Known for her smart, poignant, and often humorous exploration of women's lives, she was the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Play with a solo-authored work. Born in Brooklyn to a Jewish family, she discovered playwriting through classes with literary icons Israel Horowitz and Joseph Heller and later honed her craft at the Yale School of Drama. The Heidi Chronicles became her greatest critical and commercial success, running for over 600 performances on Broadway.

Schwetye returns to NJT to direct this production, having previously helmed Every Brilliant Thing and Fully Committed. A Mount Holyoke alum like Wasserstein, Schwetye brings both personal insight and creative vision to the production. She will also serve as the show's sound designer, continuing her acclaimed work in the St. Louis theatre scene.

Emily Baker stars as Heidi Holland, returning to NJT for the first time since 2015. She is the recent recipient of the St. Louis Theatre Circle Award for Outstanding Performer in a Comedy, Female or Non-Binary Role, for her acclaimed performance in Woman in Mind with Albion Theatre Company. Joining her are returning NJT favorites: Will Bonfiglio as Peter (First Date, Every Brilliant Thing, Fully Committed), Joel Moses as Scoop (All My Sons, Laughter on the 23rd Floor), and Joshua Mayfield (All My Sons). Rounding out the cast are NJT newcomers: Kelly Howe as Susan, along with Courtney Bailey, Paola Angelí, and Ashwini Arora in ensemble roles.

Patrick Huber, Set and Lighting Designer, is making his NJT debut. Projections Design for The Heidi Chronicles will be led by Kareem Deanes, who most recently provided sound design for Trayf and both sound and projections for The Immigrant. Michele Friedman Siler will serve as Resident Costume Designer for NJT.

