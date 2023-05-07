Review: WELCOME TO ARROYO'S at The .Zack

The Tesseract Theatre Group Presents Kristoffer Diaz's Play

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Ashley Blanchet, Ben Crawford, and More Will Lead BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Photo 1 Ashley Blanchet, Ben Crawford, and More Will Lead BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, and More Will Lead WEST SIDE STORY at the Muny Photo 2 Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, and More Will Lead WEST SIDE STORY at the Muny
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center This Month Photo 3 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center This Month
Bryonha Marie, Mamie Parris, and More Will Lead SISTER ACT at the Muny Photo 4 Bryonha Marie, Mamie Parris, and More Will Lead SISTER ACT at the Muny

Bryonha Marie, Mamie Parris, and More Will Lead SISTER ACT at the Muny

Kristoffer Diaz's full-length play, WELCOME TO ARROYO'S, was written in 2010 as part of the Hispanic Playwright Project at Southcoast Repertory Theatre. This show, a narrative about Puerto Rican hip-hop founders, takes on themes of culture, family, and the conflict that occurs between adult siblings who've lost their parents. Diaz uses multiple playwriting concepts to tell the story. WELCOME TO ARROYO'S is part play with music, part plot driven story, and part character driven story. The play was written while Diaz was in college. There are many complexities to Diaz's choices of playwriting styles but not every element works as would be expected from a playwright honing their craft.

WELCOME TO ARROYO'S is the current production by The Tesseract Theatre Company that closed on May 7th. Brittanie Gunn directs a funny and mostly effective production of Diaz's uneven play. There are plenty of genuine laughs, more resulting from the energy, physical acting choices and rapping ability of Kevin Corpuz (Nelson) and Jacob Schmidt (Trip) than from the actual script itself. Corpuz and Schmidt play two DJs who advance half of the narrative with their hip-hop performance and their story telling. These two are the heart and soul of the play and never fail to captivate the audience when they are front and center.

The rest of the cast delivers adequate performances but are limited by the troubled script. Remi Mark (Molly) and Marshall Jennings (Derek) have more script-substance to dig into than the other characters. Their scripted conflict and romance provides enough tension to make the audience care about their story. Mark and Jennings are at their best engaging in the fight sequences that were choreographed by Rhiannon Creighton. There are some laughs that come from the Molly/Derek storyline; however, they are delivered by the DJs commentary and music choices to support their story.

Overall, Tesseract Theatre Company's production of WELCOME TO ARROYO'S is a quality production that delivers enough entertainment and laughs to recommend seeing this show. It also introduces the local theatre community to a lesser performed play with Hispanic characters written by a Hispanic playwright. Tesseract Theatre Company should be commended for producing a play that would have not otherwise performed in the St. Louis Theatre Community.

WELCOME TO ARROYO'S closed on May 7th, prior to publication of this review.



RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

Review: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

Told in nonlinear time, the play is all about Doug and Kayleen's reconnections and missed opportunities. Over these years, the effects of alcoholism, bad relationships and family dysfunction complicate their relationship, testing the unspoken connection they share. Separated by time and distance, each recombination finds the duo experiencing rage, tears and regret as they struggle with the vulnerability and love that intertwines their souls.

Review: EUBIE! at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus Photo
Review: EUBIE! at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus

Originally produced in the 1970s, EUBIE re-introduced audiences to Blake’s iconic career and  his music with a 23-song musical review. The Black Rep's production has taken century old music giving it a current sound with choreography that is both traditional and contemporary. The vocally talented cast of high-kicking and toe-tapping dancers make the most of Beal’s complicated choreography while singing EUBIE’s score with beautiful ease.

Review: THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY at The Kranzberg Blackbox Theatre Photo
Review: THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY at The Kranzberg Blackbox Theatre

Midnight Company’s Joe Hanrahan performs all nine roles in the play that is narrated by detective Chuck Desantis as he tries to solve the mystery of what happened to Leonard. Along the way the audience is introduced to Leonard’s Aunt Ellen, his cousin Phoebe, one of his bullies, Tyler, and to about another half-dozen characters. Hanrahan again proves himself an adept storyteller in a one-actor show as he effortlessly transitions in-and-out of characters using physical acting choices as opposed to significant alterations in his voice. Hanrahan is at his best when portraying Leonard’s aunt as she emotionally confronts one of her nephew’s bullies, but all of his characterizations have the requisite depth to make each character real.

VIDEO: The National Tour Cast of WICKED Spend One Short Day With The St. Louis Cardinals Photo
VIDEO: The National Tour Cast of WICKED Spend One Short Day With The St. Louis Cardinals

The National Tour of the Broadway sensation WICKED began performances Tuesday, May 2 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis, MO. To celebrate their STL engagement, members of the company spent one short day with Fred Bird and the rest of The St. Louis Cardinals. Go inside their visit with behind the scenes video!


From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour of ... (read more about this author)

Review: EUBIE! at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University CampusReview: EUBIE! at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus
Review: THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY at The Kranzberg Blackbox TheatreReview: THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY at The Kranzberg Blackbox Theatre
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at The Marcelle TheatreReview: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at The Marcelle Theatre
Review: BROKE: THE GAME SHOW SHOW at The Westport PlayhouseReview: BROKE: THE GAME SHOW SHOW at The Westport Playhouse

Videos

Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem Video Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Emerson SPRING TO DANCE® Festival 2023
Touhill Performing Arts Center (5/26-5/27)Tracker VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Florissant Performing Arts Center (5/19-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Samantha Pauly
Blue Strawberry (5/11-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jim Caruso's Cast Party!
Blue Strawberry (5/17-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (6/01-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey
Kranzberg Black Box (5/04-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound Inside
Moonstone Theatre Company (7/06-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ragtime: The American Experience
Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center (5/14-5/14)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brass Menagerie
Tennessee Williams Festival St Louis (5/31-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Women in the Arts Festival
St. Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch / Saint Louis Art Museum (5/10-6/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU