Review: KIMBERLEY AKIMBO at Fox Theatre, St. Louis

Living every second of life is one of the core themes of Kimberly Akimbo, now onstage at the Fox Theatre. However, the same should be said for audiences, who should live every second of this funny, tender, and moving musical.

Winner of 5 Tony Awards, Kimberly Akimbo is based on David Lindsay-Abaire’s play. Directed by Jessica Stone, the production mixes humor with just the right amount of heartstring tugs and teen angst.

Set in suburban Bergen County, New Jersey, the musical surrounds Kimberly Levaco, a teenager with a seriously dysfunctional family. Despite having a rare genetic disorder that causes her to age rapidly, 16-year-old Kimberly knows she is on borrowed time.

Having moved again to escape the escapades of her aunt, she finds herself starting over in a new school. For her, the complexities of adolescence are compounded by her alcoholic father and a pregnant neurotic mother.

After initially like a fish out of water she bonds with a band of school misfits, including Seth, a tuba player with a passion for making clever anagrams as well as Teresa, Delia, Aaron, and Martin whose sole focus is to win an upcoming show choir competition.

Knowing her time is limited; Kimberly wants to experience life as robustly as possible. She dreams of taking a family trip to Disney World. Sadly, getting her family behind this goal is problematic.

Despite the tenuous relationship with her family, Kimberly becomes comfortable with her new friends. Unfortunately, things take a disastrous turn when her aunt Debbie turns up.

Always cutting corners and delving into nefarious schemes, Debbie is a wanderer, looking for some foundation in her life. Her latest scam involves stealing checks from mailboxes and cashing them in. Knowing that Kimberly wants a trip, and her classmates want flashy costumes for the competition, she enlists them as accomplices.

While the first act sets up the emotional gravitas of this coming-of-age story, the second half finds things getting real as crimes are committed, family secrets are revealed, and melancholy sets in.

Anchoring the ensemble is three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello as Kimberly. Her performance mixes heart and humor, giving audiences a character whose warmth, inner strength, and tenacity are inspirational. Onstage Carmello is a powerhouse who singlehandedly propels the musical.

Joining her is Miguel Gil as Seth. A talented young actor with great charisma and comedic timing, his performance counterbalances Carmello’s heavier turn.

Also of note in an excellent ensemble is Jim Hogan as Kimberly’s troubled father, Buddy. Playing an absent father with a drinking problem is not easy, especially in a musical. Nonetheless, Hogan gives a powerful performance.

All about seizing life and overcoming its challenges, the show sprinkles in humor to keep the mood upbeat. This voyage of self-discovery provides an expressive and emotional heft missing from many contemporary musicals.

Kimberly Akimbo is onstage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre through April 6th. For more information, visit https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/kimberly-akimbo

