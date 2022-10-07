Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Tower Grove Abbey

Originally scheduled for staging before the pandemic, Stray Dog Theatre's A Little Night Music now serves as a loving tribute to Stephen Sondheim. Infectiously fun from start to finish, the production is the perfect tribute to the late composer.

Set in a Swedish country house at the turn of the 20th century, this playful farce brings together an intriguing cast of characters for a weekend of intriguing liaisons and smoldering passions.

Loaded with clever dialogue, the story revolves around Desiree Armfeldt, an elegant actress whose raw sensuality ensnares the paramours that surround her, leaving a trail of havoc in her wake.

However, as A Little Night Music unfolds it becomes obvious that all the glamor in the world can't save her from her past as her previous dalliances come together over not so jovial visit to her mother's country estate.

Desiree's problems begin when she is visited by her ex-lover Fredrik Egerman after a local performance. Seperated fourteen years earlier, their passion is rekindled as they reflect on their time together. Then, things become more complicated when the Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm, Armfeldt's current lover (who is also married), arrives from military leave with designs of his own.

After an embarrassing encounter with Frederik, the Count, furious that someone else has made a move on his partner, schemes to defeat Frederik as quickly as possible. Now firmly set against one another, each man becomes even more determined to capture the affections of Desiree.

From here tensions escalate further when the rival suitors, along with their spouses are invited to join the actress at her family's estate for a weekend in the country.

For Frederik, marriage has not been easy. Married for eleven months, his wife Anne remains innocent and virginal. Despite thier mutual affection, the couple havelittle romatic spark.

This is quite a contrast from the cunning Countess Charlotte who is fed up with the Count's philandering. Intelligent and resilient she remains hopeful that she can reign in her wandering husband.

As the second act unfolds, the quiet weekend is upended by the hotheaded Malcolm, who is out for blood. If that was not enough, Frederik's nebbishy son, Henrik, has problems of his own as he comes to terms with the affection he has for his stepmother. Unraveling her own plan, the Countess makes a move on Frederik with hopes of enraging her husband into a state of fidelity.

With the weekend drawing to a close, temperatures rise as the calculating and manipulation come to a climax, changing the destinies of each guest. Especially Desiree and Frederik, who finally face their past and look to their future.

Steering this sprightly presentation are Paula Dean and Johnathan Hey as Desiree and Frederik. Dean's sensual portrayal of the diva rests comfortably alongside Hey's cool and confident turn as Frederik. Together they depict a couple facing the sizzle and the sublime of their relationship.

Also wonderful is Scott Degitz-Fries as the stiff and snooty Count Malcolm. His highbrow Count stomps around looking for a tussle in a performance that perfectly balances humor and hubris.

Equally exceptional is Eileen Engel as the naïve Anne. Digging beneath the doe-eyed exterior of her character, she creates something far more superlative, a young woman discovering who she is.

Deconstructing Sondheim's musical, director Justin Been gives audiences a a witty and romantic comedy that unpacks a lot of emotion. Been's also utilizes minimal sets and bright costumes to set the atmosphere, allowing Sondheim's songs to take center stage.

Filled with vim and vigor from start to finish. Stray Dog Theatre's A Little Night Music is an energetic and passionate treat. A pure delight, this frolic filled morsel of musical theater is not to be missed.

A Little Night Music at Tower Grove Abbey through October 22nd. For tickets and more information visit www.straydogtheatre.org