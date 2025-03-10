ROCK OF AGES to be Presented at Stray Dog Theatre in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stray Dog Theatre will continue its 2025 season with a production of Rock of Ages at the Tower Grove Abbey, opening on Thursday, April 3, 2025 and running through Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Rock of Ages opened on Broadway on April 7, 2009 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it played for 2,328 performances. At the time of its closing, Rock of Ages was the 29th longest-running show in Broadway history.

The book for Rock of Ages was written by Chris D'Arienzo with Music Arrangements and Orchestrations written by Ethan Popp.

Rock of Ages tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it's up to these wannabe stars and their band of friends to save the day. Get ready to rock all night to hits from the famous glam metal bands of the '80s. The musical features songs from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison, Europe, and more.

