Previews: WOLF KINGS at Young Liars

Young Liars new show opens November 7!

By: Oct. 22, 2024
Previews: WOLF KINGS at Young Liars
Following their critically-acclaimed productions of The Dispute, Burrow, Whammy! and Titus Androgynous, YoungLiars return with a world premiere spectacle - Wolf Kings.
Conceived and created by Artistic Directors Maggie Conroy and Chuck Harper, and written by Chuck Harper.

As an antidote to their dystopian daily lives, five women meet weekly to divert, distract, and delight each other at a clandestine theatrical soiree.  But tonight, the mood grows menacing asthe line between oppressor and oppressed gets murky.  

Part Victorian Drag Show, part ParisianLiterary Salon, and part Fairy Tale Resistance Rally, Wolf Kings blends clever conversation, cryptic karaoke, delirious dance, and ferocious fortune-telling into an original YoungLiars spectacle.

Join them as they stray from the well-worn path into the deep dark forest, where hooded maidens, diabolical beasts, and morally-compromised grannies inevitably converge at that tiny cottage in the woods

Nov 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23
The Chapel:  A Sanctuary for the Arts
6238 Alexander Dr.,  St. Louis, MO  63105
 




