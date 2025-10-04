Photos: BAT BOY at New Line Theatre

BAT BOY runs October 2-25, 2025, on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
New Line Theatre's Bat Boy is running at the Marcelle Theater on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. from October 2 through October 25.
Created by Keythe Farley, Brian Flemming, and Laurence O'Keefe, this outrageously entertaining rock thriller is based on a bizarre story ripped from the headlines of the satirical tabloid The Weekly World News. The musical tells the strange origin story of the half-boy, half-bat discovered in a West Virginia cave, sparking a heartwarming yet freaky journey that defies expectations again and again and again. And again.
The New Line cast includes Rafael DaCosta (as Edgar the Bat Boy), Ian McCreary (Dr. Thomas Parker), Brittany Kohl (Meredith Parker), Marlee Wenski (Shelley Parker), Stephen Thompson (Sheriff Reynolds), Bee Mecey (Ron Taylor/Mayor Maggie), Zack Huels (Deputy Bud/Daisy/Pan), Ronmal Mottley (Mrs. Taylor/Rev. Hightower/Roy), Zachary Thompson (Rick Taylor/Lorraine), and Chelsie Johnston (Ruthie Taylor/Ned/Impassioned Female Soloist).
New Line's production is directed by Scott Miller and Chris Moore, with music direction by Jason Eschhofen, costume design by Becca Rose Bessette, sound design by Ryan Day, scenic design by Dr. Rob Lippert, and lighting design by Bradley Rohlf.
Check out production photos below:
Photo credit: Chris Moore
Zack Huels, Marlee Wenski and Rafael DaCosta
Ian McCreary and Chelsie Johnston
Rafael DaCosta and the Company
Rafael DaCosta
Bee Mecey, Ronmal Mottley, Chelsie Johnston and Zachary Thompson
Ronmal Mottley and Chelsie Johnston
Zack Huels
Rafael DaCosta and Marlee Wenski
Ian McCreary and Brittany Kohl
Stephen Thompson
Rafael DaCosta
Ian McCreary and Brittany Kohl
Bee Mecey, Zachary Thompson and Ronmal Mottley
Brittany Kohl, Rafael DaCosta and Marlee Wenski
Ian McCreary and Brittany Kohl
Stephen Thompson, Zack Huels, Zachary Thompson and Bee Mecey
Videos