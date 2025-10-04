Photos: BAT BOY at New Line Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Line Theatre's Bat Boy is running at the Marcelle Theater on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. from October 2 through October 25.

Created by Keythe Farley, Brian Flemming, and Laurence O'Keefe, this outrageously entertaining rock thriller is based on a bizarre story ripped from the headlines of the satirical tabloid The Weekly World News. The musical tells the strange origin story of the half-boy, half-bat discovered in a West Virginia cave, sparking a heartwarming yet freaky journey that defies expectations again and again and again. And again.

The New Line cast includes Rafael DaCosta (as Edgar the Bat Boy), Ian McCreary (Dr. Thomas Parker), Brittany Kohl (Meredith Parker), Marlee Wenski (Shelley Parker), Stephen Thompson (Sheriff Reynolds), Bee Mecey (Ron Taylor/Mayor Maggie), Zack Huels (Deputy Bud/Daisy/Pan), Ronmal Mottley (Mrs. Taylor/Rev. Hightower/Roy), Zachary Thompson (Rick Taylor/Lorraine), and Chelsie Johnston (Ruthie Taylor/Ned/Impassioned Female Soloist).

New Line's production is directed by Scott Miller and Chris Moore, with music direction by Jason Eschhofen, costume design by Becca Rose Bessette, sound design by Ryan Day, scenic design by Dr. Rob Lippert, and lighting design by Bradley Rohlf.

Check out production photos below:

Photo credit: Chris Moore

Zack Huels, Marlee Wenski and Rafael DaCosta

Ian McCreary and Chelsie Johnston

Rafael DaCosta and the Company

Rafael DaCosta

Bee Mecey, Ronmal Mottley, Chelsie Johnston and Zachary Thompson

Ronmal Mottley and Chelsie Johnston

Zack Huels

Rafael DaCosta and Marlee Wenski

Ian McCreary and Brittany Kohl

Stephen Thompson

Rafael DaCosta

Ian McCreary and Brittany Kohl

Bee Mecey, Zachary Thompson and Ronmal Mottley

Brittany Kohl, Rafael DaCosta and Marlee Wenski

Ian McCreary and Brittany Kohl

Stephen Thompson, Zack Huels, Zachary Thompson and Bee Mecey