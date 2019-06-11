Photo Flash: Max & Louie's Presents St. Louis Premiere of INDECENT

Jun. 11, 2019  

Winner of numerous awards including an acclaimed Tony-winning run on Broadway, "Indecent" by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, is the true story of a groundbreaking scandalous play and the courageous artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.

After a rapturous reception in Europe, Sholem Asch's drama, "God of Vengeance" debuted on Broadway in 1923 at a time when waves of immigrants were changing the face of America. This revolutionary love story, that celebrated Yiddish language and unconventional passion, was forced from the stage by a fearful and reactionary public. Its fate, and that of the actors who cherished it even as they confronted the horrors of the Nazi onslaught, are the subject of "Indecent."

Seven actors and three musicians play a myriad of roles across continents and decades. This collage of riveting theater, glorious music, exuberant dance and poetry is a heart-stirring affirmation of the transformative impact of love and art in an era of chaos that seems timelier than ever before.

TICKETS. Previews: June 20: $25-45. All Other Performances: $40-60.

Photo Credit: Gerry Love

Katie Karel and Zoe Farmingdale

John Flack and TJ Lancaster



