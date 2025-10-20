PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC and More Set for NJT 2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jewish Theatre has unveiled its 2026 season, featuring five productions. The line-up includes three new to St. Louis productions, a Tony Award–winning comedy, and one of Broadway's most beloved musicals.

The season opens Thursday, April 16, with Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmon, a sweeping portrait of five generations of a French-Jewish family grappling with antisemitism in the country they love. Nominated for three Tony Awards during its 2024 Broadway premiere, this moving and often funny play explores one of today's most urgent issues.

On Thursday, June 11, NJT presents Yasmina Reza's God of Carnage, the Tony Award–winning comedy about two sets of Brooklyn parents whose attempt at civility unravels into chaos. This marks the first NJT production of a play by the celebrated French-Jewish writer.

The summer continues Thursday, August 6, with JOB by Max Wolf Friedlich, a taut psychological thriller about a woman desperate to regain her high-stress tech job and the therapist who must assess her stability. Full of twists, this production probes the complexities of life online and our responsibilities to one another.

Fall brings Alex Edelman's Just for Us, opening Thursday, October 8. NJT will produce their own version of Alex's story – a hilarious and incisive one-man show that recounts the comedian's unforgettable decision to attend a meeting of White Nationalists in Queens.

The season's closer, opening on Thursday, December 3, is the holiday favorite She Loves Me. With a book by Joe Masteroff (Cabaret) and music by Sheldon Harnick and Jerry Bock (Fiddler on the Roof), this romantic comedy—based on Miklos Laszlo's Parfumerie—inspired both The Shop Around the Corner and You've Got Mail. Widely considered one of the most charming musicals ever written, it's a perfect year-end celebration.

“Our 2026 season offers an eclectic mix of new voices and timeless classics,” said Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet. “These plays are funny and moving, important and entertaining, and speak to the very real issues we face today. I am honored to bring them to our community.”