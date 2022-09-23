Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES to Open at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis This Month

Noël Coward's wit and sophistication are on full display in this scathing sendup of the British upper class of the 1930s.

Sep. 23, 2022  

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) is continueing its thrilling 2022-2023 mainstage season with Noël Coward's classic comedy of manners Private Lives. Preview performances begin Friday, September 30, officially opening Friday, October 7 and running through October 23, 2022 at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA.

Amanda and Elyot are enjoying a romantic honeymoon - just not with each other. A chance meeting on their adjoined hotel balconies brings this divorced duo face-to-face for the first time in five years. Passions and tempers collide in this combustible romp, as the two remember why they fell in love and why they divorced in the first place. Noël Coward's wit and sophistication are on full display in this scathing sendup of the British upper class of the 1930s.

Known for his wit and witticism, Noël Coward was presented with a Special Tony Award for his multiple and immortal contributions to the theatre in 1970, just three years before his death.

"We are thrilled to bring this beloved classic comedy back after 20 years with a fresh, new production with the brilliant and funny Meredith McDonough at the helm," said Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

Directed by Meredith McDonough, the cast includes Samy Cordero (Understudy: Louise), Carman Lacivita (Victor Prynne), Jesse Muñoz (Understudy: Elyot and Victor), Stanton Nash (Elyot Chase), Amelia Pedlow (Amanda Prynne), Kerry Warren (Sibyl Chase) and Yvonne Woods (Louise and Understudy: Amanda and Sibyl).

The creative team includes: Scenic Designer Lex Liang, Associate Scenic Designer Rodrigo Hernandez, Costume Designer Kathleen Geldard, Lighting Designer Colin Bills, Sound Designer Lindsay Jones, Fight Choreographer Nathan Keepers, Intimacy Director Kaja Amado Dunn, Dialect Coach Jill Walmsley Zager and WebCo Assistant Director Luna Martin.

Tickets for Private Lives, as well as season subscription packages, are on sale now and range from $25-$99. Visit repstl.org for individual ticket and subscription information.

Proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination and a valid ID, or a negative COVID test taken 24 hours before the performance are required for entry into any Repertory Theatre event. Masks are highly encouraged, but optional. Front of House Staff will have one-time use masks on hand for patrons that would like to use them. The Rep's vaccination policy is in accordance with its agreement with the Actors Equity union and all policies are made in accordance with medical advisors and are subject to modification.

About The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

The Rep is the St. Louis region's most honored live professional theatre company. Founded in 1966, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is a fully professional theatrical operation belonging to the League of Resident Theatres, The League of St. Louis Theatres and is a constituent member of Theatre Communications Group, Inc., the national service organization for the not-for-profit professional theatre. Visit www.repstl.org for more, and find The Rep on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.


Regional Awards


