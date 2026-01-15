Nicole Angeli, Michelle Hand and More to Star in PROGRESS World Premiere at Prism Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Prism Theatre Company has revealed the cast for its upcoming production and world premiere of Progress, a new play by John Wolbers, running July 3–12, 2026 at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre.

Committed to developing and producing bold new work highlighting women, Prism Theatre Company continues that mission with Progress, a timely and compelling new play that will make its first-ever appearance in St. Louis this summer.

The cast of Progress features six incredible local performers: Nicole Angeli as Blanche, Michelle Hand as Bess, Sarah Lantsberger as Mary, Margeau Steinau as Kat, Rachel Tibbetts as Dorothy and Carly Uding as Sidney.

Progress is an historical and hysterical behind-the-scenes look into the sacrifices, subterfuge and sheer will that went into making Queen Elizabeth I one of the most iconic and successful world leaders in history. Set “backstage” in her private chamber, we see Queen Bess and her close-knit circle of women navigate the threats raging right outside their door: war, plague, and worst of all - marriage. But when the plague breeches their threshold, Elizabeth and her retinue must go “on progress” outside the city walls to survive. As the pressures of quarantine, international alliances, and internal struggles rise, these women must decide whether they can continue living with the roles and rules that have defined them or forge their own paths forward.

“We are thrilled to bring together this extraordinary group of artists for the world premiere of Progress,” said Trish Brown, Director of Progress and Prism’s Artistic Director. “Their talent and collaboration are essential to bringing this new work to life, and we are excited to share this story with St. Louis audiences.”

Performances will take place at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre, located in the Grand Center Arts District. Tickets for Progress will go on sale in the spring of 2026, with additional production details to be announced.