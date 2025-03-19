New Jewish Theatre Presents Special CABARET Events Exploring Its History and Themes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NJT will present the Tony Award-winning musical, Cabaret, running Thursday, March 20 through Sunday, April 6 at the J's Wool Studio Theatre. Alongside the production, NJT is hosting three special events that will give the audience a special understanding of the iconic musical.

Sunday, March 23 – Post-Show Talkback with the Director and Cast

Join Artistic Director, Rebekah Scallet, and members of the cast following the Sunday, March 23, 2pm performance for an engaging post-show discussion on the creation of NJT's special production.

Sunday, March 30 – Student to Student: Comparing Cabaret's Themes to Contemporary Antisemitism

Following the Sunday, March 30, 2pm performance, join Student-to-Student St. Louis as they discuss and compare today's experiences with antisemitism to those presented in Cabaret. Learn more about the Student-to-Student St. Louis program at https://jcrcstl.org/student-to-student.html.

Saturday, April 5 –The Weimar Republic the Rise of Hitler with Helen Turner

Have a conversation with Helen Turner, Education Director for the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum as she presents information about the Weimar Republic and the real-life historical events that provide the backdrop for Cabaret. This event will take place between the matinee and evening performances on Saturday, April 5. Doors will open at 4:30 with the presentation beginning at 5pm. Light refreshments will be provided. The presentation is free, but reservations are required at https://formstack.io/80312

Do not miss Cabaret at the J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146), March 20 through April 6. Performances are on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. There is an additional show on Wednesday, March 26. Individual tickets are $29- $61. Show times and tickets are available online at newjewishtheatre.org or by phone at 314.442.3283.

