New Jewish Theatre Postpones Performances Until Fall 2021

The impact of the pandemic has hit the arts community hard, and NJT has felt that impact.

The New Jewish Theatre has announced that it has made the decision to officially postpone performances until the fall of 2021.

The impact of the pandemic has hit the arts community hard, and NJT has felt that impact.

"New Jewish Theatre is one of the J's core mission programs, and we have full intentions of turning the spotlight back on our stage as soon as it is safe for our performers, crew and audience to do so," reads a statement on the theatre's website.

For more information or with questions, please contact Zelda Sparks, Director of Cultural Arts, 314-442-3169.

Shows View More St. Louis Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You