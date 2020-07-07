Neil LaBute's BILLY AND BILLIE Starring Adam Brody, Jan Maxwell and More Will be Available to Stream

St. Louis Actors' Studio will release two episodes per week for the next five weeks of Neil LaBute's direcTV show "Billy and Billie" beginning July 6 via St. Louis Actors' Studio Twitter - @stlas1.

"Billy and Billie" is witten and directed by Neil LaBute and starring Adam Brody,

Lisa Joyce, Gia Crovatin, Jake Lacy, Phil Burke, Fred Weller, Victor Slezak, Jan Maxwell, Li Jun Li, Eric Bogosian and Katie Paxton.

How to watch:

Each Monday at 5PM, St. Louis Actors' Studio will tweet a link to two episodes (@stlas1)

They will be available Monday - Sunday evening

Episode Log Lines:

July 6, 2020

101 - Step-siblings Billy and Billie reunite after many years apart and sleep together. The next morning they face the inevitable question: can they actually have a real relationship together? More importantly, who is going to tell mom?

102 - After a close call where family members walk in on them sleeping, Billy and Billie decide to put their relationship on hold. Billy bounces back quickly but Billie has a harder time of it.

July 13, 2020

103 - A chance run-in at a restaurant with Billie complicates Billy's work and personal relationships; Billie later arrives at his doorstep and makes a case for them to give their relationship another chance.

104 - Billy and Billie keep their romantic relationship under wraps while visiting their parent's house over Halloween. Billy offers to help Billie get a job at his company. A late night encounter with their half-brother, however, puts their private union in jeopardy.

July 20, 2020

105 - Billy becomes increasingly committed to his relationship with Billie and makes a public declaration of his 'like' for her. Billie joins Billy at "Chisel" (the men's magazine where Billy works) for an interview to become an illustrator for the company and the happy couple enjoy a meal together afterward.

106 - Billy and Billie work contentedly together at "Chisel." While Billie is out getting lunch for the two of them, she runs into her father at a local restaurant; he is there having a 'business lunch' but his actions make Billie very suspicious. That evening they run into a co-worker and confess that they are now a couple. The next morning, their mother catches them in bed together.

July 27, 2020

107 - After their mother has a barely controlled freak out about their relationship, Billy and Billie both have a strange day that tests their loyalty to each other. Realizing the havoc they have created amongst their friends, family and co-workers, Billy and Billie meet and try to decide if it is really worth it to continue as a couple.

108 - Billy spends a long day getting advice about life and love from one of Billie's friends, his own father and his boss from work. Billy is asked to take time off from work and he takes refuge by sleeping with a sexy waitress from a local diner, only to have Billie show up at his door at the worst possible time.

August 3, 2020

109 - Billie bounces back by beginning a dalliance with a TV star and continues to enjoy success at work, but her world is turned upside down when she sees her best friend and her step-father together on a date. At dinner with her actor/boyfriend, Billie's evening is disrupted by the arrival of Billy, which leads to a fistfight between her two suitors. Billie spends the night alone talking with her mother on the phone.

110 - Billy and Billy both arrive at the family home for Thanksgiving, despite Billie barely being able to contain her rage at her step-father. During a football game on the lawn, Billie hits her step-father in the face, which leads to a drunken confrontation and an exposure of the situation to her family members. Billy and Billie have a tearful confrontation that leads to a dual declaration of love. With their parent's relationship in jeopardy, Billy and Billie return to her apartment and, the next morning, receive a call that casts a shadow over their future as a couple.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You