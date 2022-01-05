NJT Opens 24th Season With Neil Simon's LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR

Artistic Director Edward Coffield is pleased to open the 2022 Season at NJT with a Neil Simon classic comedy.

"We chose to open our season with this play because of its unique humor and because it allows us to continue our exploration of America's most prolific Jewish playwrights. Our audiences love Neil Simon! We had a colossal hit with Brighton Beach Memoirs in 2019, and this play is also biographical. I consider it to be one of his funniest plays," Coffield said.

Laughter on the 23rd Floor is inspired by the Simon's youthful experience as a staff writer on Sid Caesars's Your Show of Shows. This ensemble comedy features all the comic dramas as the harried writing staff frantically scramble to top each other's gags while competing for the attention of star madman, Max Prince.

The show features a talented cast, including several actors making their NJT debut: Aaron Mermelstein as Val, Joel Moses as Milt, Michael Pierce as Kenny, Ben Ritchie as Max Prince, and Annie Zigman as Helen. Returning to NJT: Dave Cooperstein as Ira, Kirsten Wylder Debroux as Carol, and Jacob Flekier as Lucas. The production is directed by Artistic Director Eddie Coffield. The creative team is comprised of Dunsi Dai (scenery), Michael Sullivan (lighting), Ellie Schwetye (sound) and Michele Siler (costumes). Siler is celebrating her 22nd season as the resident costume designer at NJT.

Laughter on the 23rd Floor runs January 20 - February 6 at The J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146). Individual tickets for this warm and wonderful evening are $47-$54. Season tickets and Flex Passes (a five-ticket package customized to the ticket holder's preference) are available at the box office, by phone 314-442-3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org

**All New Jewish Theatre productions require proof of vaccination (both doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson). Vaccination card or photo accepted, plus photo ID. Masks must be always worn properly over nose and mouth by everyone.