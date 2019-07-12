Muny Announces Tali Allen As Director Of Education

The Muny announced today the appointment of Tali Allen as Director of Education. A newly-created position, Allen will work with current staff to coordinate, evaluate and expand existing education programs while developing and implementing new programs within The Crawford Taylor Education Initiative.



"It is a proud and energizing moment to welcome Tali to our team," said Muny Managing Director Kwofe Coleman. "Her track record of success, breadth of experience and genuine desire to positively affect young lives through arts education makes Tali the perfect person to lead our evolving initiative. The great work that has been and will continue to be done by existing, dedicated staff will surely benefit from Tali's presence."



"I am incredibly humbled to join this institution as it steps into its second century," said Allen. "It is a great honor to further the long-standing tradition of education programs at The Muny, while aiding in the development of young artists in this community."



Tali Allen has worked in the arts for nearly 20 years. Formerly the Director of Education and Outreach at Stages St. Louis, as well as the Director and Music Director of Stages' pre-professional groups Triple Threats and Triple Threat TEENS, Allen has served as a teaching artist with the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, taught music and drama within the Archdiocese of St. Louis, was a faculty member of theatre and voice at COCA, an adjudicator and workshop leader for the Junior Theatre Festival and the Director of the Music School at the Metropolis Performing Arts Center in Chicago. Allen is currently an adjunct voice faculty member at the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University. For Allen's complete bio and headshot, please click here.



For more information on The Crawford Taylor Education Initiative, please click here.



The seven shows in the 2019 Muny season are: Guys and Dolls (June 10 - 16), Kinky Boots (June 19 - 25), 1776 (June 27 - July 3), Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (July 8 - 16), Footloose (July 18 - 24), Lerner and Loewe's Paint Your Wagon (July 27 - August 2) and Roald Dahl's Matilda (August 5 - 11). For more information, visit muny.org.



Single tickets and Muny gift cards for the 101st season are available online and at The Muny Box Office. MetroTix is the only official online point-of-purchase vendor for The Muny. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.





