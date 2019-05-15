Muny Announces Progress Update For Historic Second Century Capital Campaign

Nearly a year into the public phase of their Second Century Capital Campaign, The Muny announced today a progress update of $72 million raised to date of its $100 million goal. A first of its kind for the nation's oldest and largest outdoor theatre, the gifts acquired during this campaign will support capital improvements that include a complete rebuild of the Muny stage, extensive renovations to backstage support spaces, assistance for the maintenance and upkeep of the aging 11.5-acre campus, and the growth of the theatre's endowment. The campaign will also aid in continuing The Muny's core mission of remaining accessible through its 1,500 free seats and Community Access Program.

"This campaign would not be possible without the generous support of countless Muny-goers," said President and CEO Denny Reagan. "We are truly humbled and thankful and look forward to completing this campaign with St. Louis by our side."



"The support the St. Louis community has given The Muny through this campaign in just under a year is remarkable," said Muny Second Century Capital Campaign Chairman Jim Turley. "Without them, the second century of magic would not be possible."



"It is up to all of us to continue making The Muny the best it can be for generations to come," said Director of Advancement Courtney Simms. "We have achieved much success in this campaign so far, but still have an exciting journey ahead. Every gift matters!"



For previous campaign announcements and digital assets, including construction images and video, please click here.



To give, or for more information regarding The Muny's Second Century Capital Campaign, please visit muny.org/secondcentury.





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You