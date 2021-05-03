Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts Raises the Curtain

Earlier this morning, the unveiling of the newly defined "Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts" in Branson, Missouri was announced. For more than a quarter century, the historic 3000 seat Mansion Theatre has been recognized nationwide for its dedication to theatrical excellence hosting a myriad of classic talent including Michael Bolton, Kenny Loggins, The Oak Ridge Boys, Dennis Quaid, Kenny G, Johnny Mathis, Rhonda Vincent, Tony Orlando, Nelly, among many more.

Now, The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts takes its place as the premiere venue for the Midwest United States with an expansive array of world-class concert events, Broadway productions directly from New York and London, exclusive special events and cultural theatrical experiences.

Today's announcement also featured news of the exclusive engagement of the brand new Disney production "Disney Princess: The Concert" arriving December 1st and 2nd at The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts. This new show direct from Disney features Broadway's Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine and Anna live in concert celebrating all of the Disney princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation and song.

More news will follow as The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts unveils its full schedule including the Concert Series, Broadway Series and Cultural Series.

www.themansiontheatre.com