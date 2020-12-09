Mamie Parris, Stephen Buntrock, Erin Dilly and More Announced for MUNY HOLIDAY MAGIC

After a record-breaking online summer season, The Muny announced today Muny Holiday Magic. A special four-day holiday video series, Muny Holiday Magic will feature performances from Muny family across the country, including The Muny Kids and Teens. Each free pre-recorded performance will air daily at 12:00 p.m. CST Dec. 21 - 25 via The Muny's social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

The Muny Holiday Magic schedule is:



Dec. 21 - Members of The Muny Kids and Teens performing "Underneath the Tree."

Dec. 22 - Members of The Muny Kids and Teens performing "The Chanukah Song (We Are Lights)."

Dec. 23 - A medley of "The 12 Days of Quarantine" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" featuring Broadway and The Muny's Jason Gotay, Mamie Parris, Nasia Thomas, St. Louis favorites and more than 30 Muny family from coast to coast.



"The 12 Days of Quarantine" features original lyrics written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and stars Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! favorites Maya Bowles, Stephen Buntrock and Erin Dilly with their family, Beth Crandall, Chloe O. Davis, Colby Dezelick, Emma Gassett, Jason Gotay, Matt Kunkel, James T. Lane, Raymond J. Lee, Mamie Parris, Tony Scandora, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Jack Sippel, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula and Nasia Thomas, with music direction by Michael Horsley, orchestrations and arrangements by Andrew Graham, video editing by Matthew Young and many more surprises.



"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," The Muny's take on the Meet Me In St. Louis classic, stars St. Louis favorites Leah Berry, Patrick Blindauer, Duane Martin Foster, Zoe Vonder Haar, Julie Hanson, Kennedy Holmes, Kamal Lado, Ben Nordstrom, Rich Pisarkiewicz and April Strelinger, with music direction and arrangements by Michael Horsley, video editing by Matthew Young, sound design by Bill Buzan and video captured by Switch.



Dec. 24 - Broadway, West End and Muny star Ken Page reading the timeless holiday classic The Night Before Christmas. "The voice" of not only The Muny, but also Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ken has been a Muny staple in over 40 productions.



On Dec. 25, a compilation of the four shows will air as a complete package. Each holiday video will be available until midnight Dec. 31, 2020.



To stay connected virtually and to receive the latest updates, please follow The Muny on their social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.