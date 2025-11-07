MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour is Coming to Stifel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MRS. DOUBTFIRE 2nd North American tour is coming to Stifel Theatre Tuesday, December 16. The critically acclaimed production features Craig Allen Smith in the title role of Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire (everyone's favorite Scottish nanny), joined by actress Melissa Campbell as Miranda Hillard.

Rounding out the principal company are Alanis Sophia as Lydia Hillard, Brian Kalinowski as Frank Hillard, DeVon Wycovia Buchanan as Andre Mayem, Collin Salvatorè as Stuart Dunmire, Kennedy V. Jackson as Wanda Sellner, Vivian Atencio and Ava Rose Doty as Natalie Hillard, and Chance Challen and Theodore Lowenstein as Christopher Hillard.

The cast also includes Scott Taylor-Cole, Naja Bates, Kirstin Angelina Henry, Chaz Ingraham, Se'Lah Jackson, Kasey Lazan, Giulia Marolda, Chelsea Lynne Myers, Jayden Cyrus Nelson, Izzy Ramirez, Grayson Todd, Rico Velazquez, Patrick Joseph Wallace, and Kade Wright.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.

Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!