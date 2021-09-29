L.O.L SURPRISE! Live Postpones To New Date at the Fox

L.O.L. Surprise! fans in St. Louis will finally be able to rock out in real life when the all-new hologram concert tour crisscrosses the United States and stopping at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Sunday, March 20 at 6:00 p.m. "L.O.L. Surprise! Live - Calling All B.B.s" (www.lolsurpriselive.com) features fan favorites and BFFs Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious, and Swag in the first-ever family spectacular based on the best-selling fashion doll brand. Fans can expect original music from the brand new L.O.L. Surprise album Fierce, dancers, a DJ, and never-before seen holograms live on stage that interact with audiences throughout the show.

March 20th is a postponed date from the previously announced November 5, 2021 performance. Current ticket holders for L.O.L. Surprise! Live will be honored for the new March 20, 2022 date at the Fox. Tickets are on sale online at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. The Fox Box Office is currently closed.

L.O.L. Surprise! is known for its innovation, and always seeking to bring fans the most exciting play and family experiences. Using groundbreaking hologram technology, the beloved BFFs come to life on stage and will sing, dance, entertain, and interact with audiences. The concert tour features original songs from Fierce, the forthcoming L.O.L. Surprise! album (Magic Star/Sony), including the first releases "Pose," "Get Up and Dance" and "Shades," along with classic hits like "Calling All B.B.s," "Crew Remix" and "I'm a Queen."

L.O.L. Surprise! fans have even more to be excited about prior to Royal Bee, Lady Diva, Neonlicious, and Swag hitting the road for their national concert tour. The four BFFs will land on the silver screen with L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie, available on Netflix October 8. The 45-minute animated movie is set in a world full of lights, camera, and action where one girl must go on a fabulous journey to find the hero inside herself and create the most epic movie ever with a little help from her L.O.L. Surprise family. Additionally, Sony Music, Magic Star, and Masterworks have partnered with Royal Bee, Lady Diva, Neonlicious, and Swag to record brand new original songs for the movie debut. Three of those songs, including 'Get Up and Dance', 'Shades', and 'Pose,' will be available on all music platforms beginning Friday, October 1. Listen to all of L.O.L. Surprises! Hits here: https://lolsurprise.lnk.to/LOLplaylist

The production will have strict safety precautions and guidelines for audiences, cast and crew. Visit the individual venue website in each city for the most current COVID-19 information about this event.

A toy and children's entertainment industry phenomenon, L.O.L. Surprise! became an instant hit since launching in 2016 and has more than 15 billion views on YouTube.

To keep up with the latest L.O.L. Surprise! news, check out lolsurprise.com and follow the brand on Instagram (@lolsurprise) and Facebook (@lolsurprise). For more information on L.O.L. Surprise! Live, visit: www.lolsurpriselive.com