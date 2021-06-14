L.O.L. SURPRISE LIVE! Comes to the Fox in November

Fans of the global sensation L.O.L. Surprise! will finally be able to rock out in real life with their favorite characters when the hologram concert hits the stage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, November 5 at 6:00 p.m.

"L.O.L. Surprise! Live - Calling All B.B's" (www.lolsurpriselive.com) will feature fan favorites and best sellers Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious, and Swag in the first-ever family spectacular with original music, dancers, a DJ, and never-before seen live holograms. The first leg of the 44-city national tour kicks off September 30.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale starting June 15. Citi is the official presale credit card of the L.O.L. Surprise! Live - Calling All B.B's national tour. As such, Citi cardmembers have access to purchase presale tickets Tuesday, June 15 at 10am local time until Thursday, June 17 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting June 18.

L.O.L. Surprise! is known for its innovation, always seeking to bring fans the most exciting play and family experiences. Using groundbreaking hologram technology, the beloved characters will sing, dance and come to life being able to interact with live audiences. Here is a first look at the L.O.L. Surprise! hologram technology.

CEO of MGA Isaac Larian says, "We love all of our L.O.L. Surprise! fans and this experience will surprise and amaze fans from ages 3-99. A must see, can't miss moment. A Superbowl meets the Grammys event for kids and families of all ages."

"We are excited to be the first family touring show to use this groundbreaking live hologram technology," says Terrapin Station founder and L.O.L. Surprise! Live tour producer Jonathan Shank. "Fans attending the show are going to dance, sing and experience a show in a way they never have before."

The live concert will feature songs from the forthcoming L.O.L. Surprise! album (Magic Star/Sony), including the first release "I'm a Queen," along with classic hits like "Calling All B.B.'s" and "Remix.". A toy and children's entertainment industry phenomenon, L.O.L. Surprise! became an instant hit since launching in 2016. With over 15 billion YouTube views, L.O.L. Surprise! is one of the most beloved brands in the world with celebrity fans including Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Ciara and many others.

The production will have strict safety precautions and guidelines for audiences, cast and crew. Visit the individual venue website in each city for the most current COVID-19 information about this event.

L.O.L. Surprise! Live is the first family tour to partner with Lyte, the reservations technology platform reimagining e-commerce for artists, fans and live events. For tickets, VIP packages -including meet and greets and a soundcheck party-visit http://bit.ly/LOLLiveLyte. Reservations are being accepted for cities yet to be announced.

To keep up with the latest L.O.L. Surprise! news, check out lolsurprise.com and follow the brand on Instagram (@lolsurprise) and Facebook (@lolsurprise). For more information on L.O.L. Surprise! Live, visit: www.lolsurpriselive.com