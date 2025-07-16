KING + COUNTRY to Bring A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE to St. Louis

Nashville-based and 4x GRAMMY-winning duo for KING + COUNTRY is bringing their fan-favorite holiday spectacle, A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE, to St. Louis for one night only on Tuesday, December 9 at 7:00 p.m. Known for their explosive energy, cinematic visuals, and spirit-filled storytelling, this exclusive tour marks the only opportunity to see the band live in 2025.



The show blends iconic Christmas renditions like “Little Drummer Boy” with the duo’s biggest hits, offering a festive and faith-filled experience for the whole family.



Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10:00 a.m. CST. Presales run Monday–Thursday, July 21–24.