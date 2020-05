The Fabulous Fox Theatre announces the cancellation of the John Fogerty engagement, originally scheduled for July 12, 2020 due to the ongoing concerns with COVID-19 as well as social distancing and gathering limits currently in place for the city of St. Louis and the state of Missouri.

Ticket refunds will be available for the cancelled date. Ticket holders will be contacted with details via email.

Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You